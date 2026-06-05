Outsourcing jobs in Philippines and India come under threat as workers race to adapt to AI

“Traditional outsourcing will probably remain, and that’ll be challenged,” he said.

“GCCs, on the other hand, are kind of in (their) infancy and … a really exciting area to be (in) because of the skills and the type of employees that they’re hiring and developing, which is great for the Philippine economy.”

These advanced roles are not immediately accessible, however, to many BPO workers.

“GCCs will absorb some of that talent for sure, maybe 10 to 30 per cent. … The biggest question is what happens to the (rest),” said McCullough, who thinks they may end up in the gig economy or in hospitality.

Another solution may lie outside the service sector. Various reports suggest that jobs involving fine motor skills and technical knowledge are more resilient to AI disruption. Bajala, for one, sees a need for the government to focus on heavy industries.

“For decades, BPO workers were offered a lot more than the blue-collar workers who were earning a minimum wage daily,” he said. “The mindset should start shifting because of the reality that our jobs here aren’t permanent.”

BPO workers such as Ponce are already having these discussions. Two of his friends have talked about going overseas or starting a business. He may have other ideas.

“We can also start a YouTube channel,” he said, before adding: “My plan is really to upskill so I survive the entry of AI.”

Watch this episode of Insight here. The programme airs on Thursdays at 9pm.