Commentary: An assassination raises the stakes for Bangladesh and India

SINGAPORE: Bangladesh is scheduled to hold a general election on Feb 12, 2026 – about a year and a half after the deadly clashes that led to the fall of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – with hopes for some political stability.

But tensions are running high again in the wake of the targeted assassination in Dhaka of 32-year-old Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student uprising that drove Hasina from power. Hadi, who was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore, died six days later on Dec 18.

Politics in Bangladesh has often been violent; this election will be no different.

With Islamist political groups becoming more vocal and an anti-India wave intensifying, the concern now is what Bangladesh could well morph into.

The outcome will reverberate across the region, defining not just bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India, but broader geopolitics in South Asia and with China.