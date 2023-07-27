Commentary: ASEAN shouldn’t have high expectations of new G7 climate club

SINGAPORE: In 2022, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders declared their intention to open a “climate club”, tasked to facilitate international cooperation on limiting global warming to the 1.5 degree Celsius target as envisioned in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The initiative is still being developed: A full launch of the club is planned for the United Nations' COP28 in November 2023. The G7’s climate club agenda has three broad pillars: Advancing climate change mitigation policies; advancing industrial decarbonisation; and boosting international climate cooperation and partnerships.

Some scholars argue that climate clubs are leaner and more effective mechanisms than overarching global climate governance frameworks. However, digging deeper into the literature on climate clubs raises questions and some key concerns about the effectiveness of these initiatives, which has implications for Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

WHAT ARE CLIMATE CLUBS?

Climate clubs can be understood as any climate governance initiatives that operate outside of the formal processes of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

There are broadly two types of such clubs - “Buchanan” and “Voluntary” climate clubs. The former has stringent membership requirements and all member states must conform to certain environmental standards.

In Buchanan climate clubs, there are clear membership benefits such as access to international markets. Buchanan clubs are meant to address the free-rider challenge to climate governance, where some countries free-ride, essentially reaping the benefits of climate action by others without bearing a fair share of the costs.