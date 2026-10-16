Commentary: India’s ‘cockroach’ youth are proving hard to crush

SINGAPORE: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a second wave of youth-led protests this year. An earlier wave began in June over examination scandals and culminated in the resignation of the education minister in July. But now, the stakes are higher – protestors are seeking to oust India’s election chief.

As befits its name, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) refuses to be shooed away.

The movement’s founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by police upon arrival at the airport on Saturday (Oct 10), ahead of a planned protest over the weekend, and released a day later. Tens of thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were mobilised in the capital, with reports that they dragged protesters off the streets and carted them away in vans and buses.

It showed how seriously Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government perceives them as a threat.