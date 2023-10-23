Commentary: Delivering aid during war is tricky - this is what Gaza relief operations may face

POLITICS

Prior to the Trump administration, the US was typically the largest single provider of aid to the West Bank and Gaza. USAID administers the lion’s share of it.

Since Biden took office, total yearly US assistance for the Palestinian territories has totalled around US$150 million, restored from just US$8 million in 2020 under the Trump administration. During the Obama administration, however, the US was providing more aid to the territories than it is now, with US$1 billion disbursed in the 2013 fiscal year.

But the White House needs Congress to approve this assistance - a process that requires the House of Representatives to elect a new speaker and then for lawmakers to approve aid to Gaza once that happens.

ETHICS

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is a UN organisation. It’s not run by Hamas, unlike, for instance, the Gaza Ministry of Health. However, Hamas has frequently undermined UNRWA’s efforts and diverted international aid for military purposes.

Hamas has repeatedly used UNRWA schools as rocket depots. They have repeatedly tunnelled beneath UNRWA schools. They have dismantled European Union-funded water pipes to use as rocket fuselages. And even since the most recent violence broke out, the UNRWA has accused Hamas of stealing fuel and food from its Gaza premises.

Humanitarian aid professionals regularly have to contend with these trade-offs when deciding to what extent they can work with governments and local authorities that commit violent acts. They need to do so in exchange for the access required to help civilians under their control.

Similarly, Biden has had to make concessions to Israel while brokering for the freedom to send humanitarian aid to Gaza. For example, he has assured Israel that if any of the aid is diverted by Hamas, the operation will cease.

This promise may have been politically necessary. But if Biden already believes Hamas to be uncaring about civilian welfare, he may not expect the group to refrain from taking what they can.