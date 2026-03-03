Commentary: Japanese investment in China keeps rising despite political tensions

TAIWAN: For China-Japan relations, 2026 feels like a strange moment, perhaps the worst of times, and the best.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a landslide victory in the snap election on Feb 8, a move she framed as a way to consolidate support for a tougher foreign policy after declaring that a Chinese military threat to Taiwan would prompt a Japanese response, even after that position had been heavily criticised by Beijing.

As Beijing increasingly uses trade pressure and military signalling to push back against Tokyo, including restrictions on rare earth exports, the relationship between the two countries is entering a new phase.

In 2026, it looks less like uneasy cooperation and more like the early stage of a new Cold War. And yet, the data tells a far more confusing story. At a time when Tokyo and Beijing appear to be drifting further apart politically, Japanese capital is moving in the opposite direction.

