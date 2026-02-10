Commentary: Japan's Takaichi needs more than her winning personality

The episode will only push her closer to Washington, where she’ll visit next month. US President Donald Trump likes a winner, particularly one he has backed - though Takaichi may not have appreciated his last-minute endorsement of her, the type of interference Tokyo usually deplores. The prime minister can leverage that to get further into Trump’s good books, perhaps securing better terms on tariffs or a more forceful backing of Tokyo’s position with Beijing.

It’s important to note also that Takaichi is not some advocate for irresponsible spending, despite so much market commentary to the contrary. She has not done the greatest job in outlining her economic policy. Rather than spend like crazy, she is seeking a change in the nation’s attitude to break free of austerity.

Admittedly, that is not what people immediately associate with Japan because of its historic debt levels. But the reality is that as a whole, the country saves far more than it should and spends less than it needs.

What this means in practical terms isn’t yet clear. Her proposal to temporarily cut the sales tax on food to zero disappeared during the election campaign, but reappeared immediately in media interviews as the scale of her triumph became clear. She’d have been best advised to drop it.

It’s one example of how Takaichi shouldn’t let success go to her head. First and foremost, she must be more careful with her remarks: Her comments on Taiwan and the weak yen, misinterpreted though they have been, sparked distractions she could do without.

But most importantly, a victory based on personal popularity requires her to maintain that appeal and connection with the electorate. That calls for swift action. Until now, she’s had the advantage of being seen as an outsider with the ruling party. Now, she owns it - warts and all.