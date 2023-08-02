Commentary: Why did Anwar Ibrahim welcome a controversial Indonesian preacher?

SINGAPORE: On Jul 13, Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara visited Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and apparently stayed for an hour’s conversation.

The controversial preacher has been barred from entering several countries, including being denied entry into Singapore on May 16, 2022. This is due to his extremist views, which include espousing physical violence and animosity towards non-Muslims.

While the Singapore government’s actions were perceived by some Muslims as Islamophobic, other places including Hong Kong, Timor Leste, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland, have also barred Somad from crossing their borders. This reflects the wariness with which several governments regard his questionable teachings and views.

ANTITHETICAL TO MALAYSIA'S MULTIRELIGIOUS SOCIETY

Views such as Somad’s should be antithetical to a multireligious society like Malaysia, what more to the country’s prime minister. It is thus surprising that Anwar Ibrahim so warmly welcomed such a controversial preacher to Putrajaya.

In our view, this incident can be seen as a self-inflicted shot in the foot to Anwar’s framework of Malaysia Madani, which he has touted as the foundation for a more progressive Malaysia that embraces diversity and respect for all, among other core principles.

What is more, Malaysia seemingly welcomed Somad with open arms. Not only did he go straight from the airport to Putrajaya to meet Anwar, posting on social media about how he spent an hour with Anwar in his office, but Somad also made a courtesy call to Melaka Governor Mohd Ali Rustam.