Commentary: Returning to work after cancer is harder than we think
Instead of being recognised for their skills at work, people affected by cancer may feel defined by the diagnosis, says Tan Kwang Cheak of the Singapore Cancer Society.
SINGAPORE: Fighting cancer is a battle no one chooses. With 1 in 4 Singapore residents facing the risk of developing cancer in their lifetime, we witness people overcoming it with extraordinary courage and strength every day.
What we rarely talk about is the second battle that begins after treatment: returning to work. I’ve met many cancer survivors who fought hard to recover and are eager to rebuild their lives, yet returning to work is another uphill climb. Instead of being recognised for their skills, some feel defined by their diagnosis.
A 2025 study by the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) found that 88 per cent of cancer survivors see returning to work as vital to their recovery, with ties to their dignity, identity and mental well-being. Yet nearly 50 per cent of them feel anxious about doing so, fearing they will be treated differently.
Returning to work is not just a personal journey, but a shared responsibility between cancer survivors and employers.
INVISIBLE IMPACT OF CANCER
We often don’t see the invisible impact of cancer and cancer treatments: neuropathy that makes typing on a keyboard painful, lingering fatigue after treatment, or brain fog that may make presentations difficult and diminish one’s ability to switch between tasks quickly.
Survivors share how difficult it is when others assume that “looking fine” means being fully recovered. Many continue to face physical strain and exhaustion that keep them from returning to their previous levels of productivity.
Some feel uncertain about disclosing their illness to colleagues, fearing judgment. But without open communication, these challenges add pressure to meet workplace expectations, creating stress and guilt that lead to burnout.
In Singapore, 50 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, and more adults in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with early-onset cancer. However, survival rates are also on the rise. For many in their prime working and parenting years, cancer is no longer just about treatment and survival but also returning to their role before their diagnosis.
As our population ages, more workers will live with chronic illnesses, and many more will be caregivers. Each one of us – or someone we care about – will need support someday.
CREATING CANCER-INCLUSIVE WORKPLACES
For employers, there is an invisible cost to letting go of valued employees who bring experience, relationships and institutional knowledge. It is more beneficial to support them through a difficult season by creating a cancer-inclusive workplace.
Practical steps can be simple. They can involve extending existing policies – flexible arrangements, employee support programmes, or phased return-to-work approaches – to employees diagnosed with cancer and caregivers.
Josephine, a coach at an SCS programme, recalls the challenges she faced after being diagnosed with breast cancer, balancing treatment, recovery and caring for her son. For many like her, flexibility enables a better work-life balance and supports overall personal well-being.
Workplaces must also cultivate the right mindset. Many cancer survivors face difficulties finding employment, and those who choose to stay in their jobs endure misconceptions that their illness will affect their productivity. This overlooks their resilience, perspectives and commitment.
As Doris, a breast cancer survivor and patient care assistant at SCS, shared: “We’re not looking for pity, just equal opportunity, flexibility when needed, and a culture of trust.”
To build a more cancer-inclusive workplace, employers should ask: Do our staff feel safe and supported? Do they feel that they can be honest about what they’re going through? If not, what needs to change?
TIPS FOR COMMUNICATING WITH EMPLOYERS
For cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, returning to work often begins with a difficult conversation. Honest communication can make the difference between struggling in silence and finding workable support.
For those undergoing treatment, understanding your current limits and what you may need in the months ahead will make it easier for your employer to lend support. Keeping your manager updated with simple check-ins can help maintain a sense of connection with the workplace during a difficult period.
If you are a cancer survivor returning from treatment, your body and mind may need time to adjust. If you’re comfortable, share with your colleagues how your illness can affect your daily work. This would help them better understand your “invisible” challenges.
Caregivers, you may be facing your own quiet struggles balancing work and caregiving. It can be physically and emotionally demanding. Planning ahead and understanding your loved one’s treatment journey can help you and your employer set a realistic timeline for you to return to work or take on a manageable workload.
Sometimes, the resistance from employers can stem from ignorance. They might not understand what you are experiencing or they don’t know how to help. Sharing information flyers or even doctor’s memos are good ways to help your manager understand your return-to-work journey.
It is always helpful to understand your rights and entitlements. Reading your company’s employee handbook and the Ministry of Manpower’s website will help you position yourself better in negotiations with your employer.
If you have a manager who is less inclined to support your transition, consider seeking other avenues of support, such as your HR team, or from organisations such as Singapore Cancer Society.
Building cancer-inclusive workplaces begins with trust and openness on both sides. When people feel safe to speak honestly about what they are going through, it becomes much easier for understanding, flexibility and support to follow.
My hope is for a Singapore where overcoming cancer does not mean stepping away from life or work, but continuing to live and work well. With compassion, empathy and understanding, we can create workplaces where those affected by cancer not just return to but truly thrive at.
Tan Kwang Cheak is Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Cancer Society.