Commentary: As demand for travel rises, is there room for a new Singapore-based airline?

SINGAPORE: It has been a difficult year and a half for air travellers - both here in Singapore and globally.

As demand for air travel recovered much faster than airline capacity, air fares have been high, aircraft have been full, flight options have been limited and service levels in many cases have been subpar.

Long queues at airport terminals and manpower shortages have also been common, although Singapore and Asia overall have had a smoother recovery from this perspective than other regions.

There are now some signs of air fares starting to normalise, driven by an improvement in airline capacity levels and an end - or at least a slowdown - in the revenge travel wave that was unleashed when borders reopened.

The supply-demand imbalance that has led to the record high fares - and record profits for many airline groups including Singapore Airlines (SIA) - is gradually narrowing although it could be some time before this gap completely closes and ticket prices return to more normal levels across all routes.

In Singapore, there could be an imbalance until all three runways at Changi Airport are operational in the second half of this decade, which should be a gamechanger in facilitating more capacity and hence competition.

Changi Airport opened a third runway in October 2020 but had to close one of the other two runways to support construction works related to Terminal 5.

Terminal 5, which is now slated to open in the mid-2030s, will also be a gamechanger, but having three active runways will enable Changi Airport to start releasing significantly more departure and landing slots to airlines, which will be able to use the remaining spare capacity in the four existing terminals prior to the opening of Terminal 5.

Capacity at the four existing terminals will reach 90 million passengers per annum once Terminal 2 renovations are completed later this year. This will provide the terminal capacity for Changi Airport to grow 32 per cent beyond pre-COVID levels.

Changi Airport passenger traffic is currently at about 90 percent of pre-COVID levels and is expected to reach 100 percent sometime next year.