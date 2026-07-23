Commentary: PM Wong’s Cabinet reshuffle shows his focus on building Singapore’s next generation of leaders
The prime minister’s challenge will be to battle-test the rookies before the veterans eventually step back, says former Nominated Member of Parliament Nicholas Fang.
SINGAPORE: If the line-up flanking Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the press conference on Wednesday (Jul 22) was anything to go by, the latest Cabinet changes reveal how his team of 4G, and potentially 5G, leaders is taking clear shape.
All bar one were first-time Members of Parliament elected at the 2025 General Election (GE), the first one in which the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) was led by Mr Wong.
Without reading too much into the composition of a press conference panel, the promotions spoke for themselves.
Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming had all been promoted after being newly elected just over a year ago.
At this typical juncture of a Cabinet reshuffle, well ahead of the next election which must be held by December 2030, Mr Wong has time to battle-test the new office holders and for them to learn and prove themselves in the cauldron of politics.
PROMOTING FIRST-TIME PARLIAMENTARIANS
Yet challenges remain, including a question of maintaining bench strength that could be a problem if we see the loss of more parliamentarians for any reason in the years ahead.
Recent resignations have left gaps in Mr Wong’s Cabinet. Earlier in the week (Jul 20), Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigned as a political office holder, Member of Parliament (MP) and PAP member after a “lapse in judgment” in his interactions with a female member of the public that fell short of the standards expected of him.
Tampines MP and 4G politician Koh Poh Koon had also in June stepped down from his roles as senior minister of state for manpower and health, citing the need to focus on his family.
Mr Wong signalled that he is prepared to ensure that bench strength is maintained early on, filling those spots quickly in the latest reshuffle. He drafted in first-year backbenchers Foo Cexiang and Shawn Loh, who will be Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry and Minister of State for Education and Health respectively. The appointments will take place over the next few months.
The only exception on Wednesday’s panel was five-term parliamentarian and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad who was newly appointed to replace Associate Professor Faishal as Acting Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs.
At the same time, Mr Wong’s preference to promote first-timers at the expense of existing office holders – something seen last year with seven newcomer appointees – would suggest a naturally smaller pool of talent from which to draw.
DEEPENING THE BENCH
For now, Mr Wong can still rely on veteran politicians, including Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and newly appointed Senior Minister K Shanmugam, to help shape the new generation of ministers.
It is worth noting the unconventional arrangement where Mr Shanmugam has to triple-hat as senior minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs. It makes him the first senior minister to helm a ministry, as well as the first senior minister who has not served as deputy prime minister or prime minister.
This can be interpreted both as a sign of his immense value to Mr Wong and the government, as Mr Wong himself acknowledged, and potentially a shortage in bench strength at that level in Cabinet.
So the challenge is how much he can deepen the bench before the veterans eventually step back.
The fact that there are still about four years till the next GE must fill Mr Wong with some confidence that he has time to solidify the 4G team of political leaders while also laying the ground for the 5G cohort, so as to ensure that any combination in his Cabinet will be ready to lead Singapore in the decades ahead.
The question will be whether the PAP and government will continue to be able to attract, recruit and retain suitable individuals to lead amid an increasingly challenging environment, where the demands, pressure and scrutiny on political office holders will only grow.
Nicholas Fang is a former journalist and Nominated Member of Parliament. He is founder and managing director of strategic consultancy Black Dot, and senior adviser at The Asia Group.