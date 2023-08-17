Commentary: The value of budget surpluses for Singapore in challenging times

SINGAPORE: The national reserves is often a topic of considerable public discussion, what more in the lead-up to a Presidential Election since the Head of State holds the second key to any plans of the government to use them.

In a recent interview with CNA, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described the reserves as providing “one extra card to play” in tough times and said that the “biggest misconception” that Singaporeans can have about the reserves is that “there is such a thing as enough”.

It was only to be expected that news this July that two institutions which manage Singapore’s reserves saw losses in the last financial year drew public attention.

Temasek Holdings’ net portfolio value declined by 5.2 per cent, or S$21 billion. The Monetary Authority of Singapore lost a record of S$30.8 billion as the value of its holdings of foreign currency shrunk against the Singapore dollar - kept higher to mitigate rising costs domestically - and due to higher interest expenses on its money market operations.