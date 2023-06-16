Commentary: Why are some of us suffering from lockdown amnesia?

LONDON: For all the tedium, anxiety and misery of the COVID-19 lockdowns, some of us experienced a strange sort of excitement too.

Being banned from leaving the house or from seeing loved ones might have been agonising, but we could at least console ourselves with the idea we were living through a major event in history. We would tell our grandkids about this time. Movies would be made about it.

And yet, just as the UK’s official COVID-19 inquiry gets underway, and less than 16 months after the last legal restrictions were lifted in this country, lockdowns not only seem to belong to a long gone past; they also appear to be fading, rapidly, from our consciousness.

Many of us have only hazy memories of this period, and very little sense of when important events happened during it.

"FEELS LIKE IT NEVER HAPPENED"

I remember a friend of mine remarking on this phenomenon back in the summer of 2021, when I visited her for the first time in more than a year. “This just feels too normal,” she said. “We went through so much suffering, and now it feels like it never happened.” Today, it all feels even more distant.

In a survey conducted this week by market research firm Prolific, shared with the Financial Times, a quarter of a representative sample of almost 1,000 respondents said they only have “a vague memory” of how they spent their time during the lockdown.

A study published last month, meanwhile, in the science journal PLOS One, found that participants, who were surveyed in May 2022, were just as bad at recalling the timeline of major news events from 2021 as they were for events that had happened three or four years earlier.

Lockdowns, the researchers concluded, had a similar effect on our memory to that which has been observed in people who have served time in prison - our ability to recollect distinct points during that period has been impaired.