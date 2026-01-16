Commentary: Thailand must reckon with reform or face irrelevance

In March 2025, when parts of Thailand were rocked by a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, an under-construction government building in Bangkok collapsed, killing at least 95 workers and exposing irregularities and potential corruption.

Last year also saw tensions with Cambodia erupting into border armed conflict and in August, then Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed from office by a Thai court for ethical misconduct over her handling of the tension with Cambodia.

This was followed by a massive flood in the southern city of Hat Yai in November 2025, which appeared to catch the then interim administration unprepared.

As if to underscore the problems the new government will face, the start of the new year has seen a spate of attacks in Thailand’s three Muslim-majority southern provinces - long beset by an on-again, off-again separatist insurgency - and two fatal construction crane collapses.

RISK OF INCOHERENT POLICY

Yet the risk is not crisis, but incoherent policy, a senior Thai government official told me.

“The priority should be credible medium-term fiscal planning and revenue reform, to revive productivity and investment, not rely on stimulus,” the official said.

To be sure, Thailand’s economy has been somewhat resilient. Exports grew last year, with imports growing even faster. Tourism dipped slightly but remains substantial; Bangkok was the world’s most-visited city in 2025 with 30.3 million foreign visitors, ahead of Hong Kong, London and Paris.

But exports are expected to contract in 2026. Foreign tourist arrivals look set to grow this year, but not by much as the Thai baht remains strong and geopolitical uncertainty casts a pall globally. Besides, tourism is at best a short-term fix; it cannot drive long-term growth.

Gross domestic product growth in 2025 was a humdrum 2 per cent, and is expected to be an even lower 1.5 to 1.7 per cent in 2026 – the lowest in some 25 years and well below the regional average of around 4 per cent.

Household debt remains high; in the second quarter of 2025, Thailand's household debt-to-GDP ratio was 86.8 per cent – a factor that makes short-term fiscal stimuli in the form of handouts more attractive for voters and political parties alike.