Commentary: Ukraine is doing better. Now it's Europe's turn

DOMINANCE OF DRONES

Aerial and ground drones have become so dominant that having troops in forward positions - the so-called zero line - no longer serves a military purpose for Ukraine’s defence, because they cannot move above ground without being killed and are virtually impossible to rotate or supply, Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at Kyiv’s National Institute for Security Studies, told me.

In fact, drones have changed the nature of armed conflict to the point that the zero line may no longer be where the war is likely to be won or lost.

There are now as few as three Ukrainian soldiers per kilometre in those most forward positions and they have become a liability, Bielieskov said. Their emaciated, bearded images when they finally emerge from their foxholes serve only to cause outrage and discourage enlistment back home.

This would be catastrophic, were it not for the fact that Moscow faces the same challenges - made worse by the fact that, as the invading force, its troops have no choice but to expose themselves more to this merciless, drone-saturated environment. They are, as a result, taking casualties at a far higher rate than Ukraine.