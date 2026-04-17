Commentary: Pakistan’s diplomatic win is a wake-up call for India

SINGAPORE: Peace talks between Iran and the United States, hosted by Pakistan last weekend, revealed an irony and a dilemma for India.

New Delhi has been trying to isolate Islamabad diplomatically for decades, an effort that intensified after the deadly 2001 attack on India’s Parliament by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. But within the last year, Pakistan has managed to assert its diplomatic relevance, emerging recently as a mediator in the US-Iran war and demonstrating one thing: Pakistan is too important to be ignored or isolated.

This is on account of its size and geographical location, and certainly its nuclear capability. But with public sentiment in India against Pakistan hostile, re-engaging constructively may be challenging.

The rhetoric has intensified, especially after the April 2025 terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, almost all Indian tourists. India swiftly painted Pakistan as the aggressor and launched the retaliatory “Operation Sindoor” strike on what it said was terrorist infrastructure. Both sides claimed victory.