Commentary: Washington courts Manila, but the rest of Southeast Asia is watching

SINGAPORE: Much of the world’s attention is now focused on the fallout of the Iran war. Oil prices are spiking. Disrupted supply chains and energy concerns are weighing on economic prospects. And there are fears about the longer-term destabilising impact of US actions.

But a quieter display of American engagement is taking shape in Southeast Asia – on the Philippine island of Luzon.

When United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 and placed many of America’s aid mechanisms on the chopping block, there were dire predictions about what it meant for US influence in this region.

So it might come as a surprise that the Luzon Economic Corridor, a Biden-era initiative to invest in transportation, clean energy and semiconductor supply chains on the island, is alive and well.