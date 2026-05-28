Commentary: Why being called ‘detail‑oriented’ can stall a woman’s career

A STEREOTYPE HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

My recent study, co-authored with Rachael D Goodwin, Cheryl J Wakslak, Kristina A Diekmann and Jesse Graham, examined gendered expectations about how men and women think. We tested these expectations across six experiments.

When we examined the segregation of men into high-power roles and women into lower-power ones, we noticed an interesting pattern.

Support roles often involve developing efficient processes and paying close attention to detail. Leadership roles tend to involve tasks like identifying and creating values, strategies and visions. Women are more likely to occupy the first type, which calls for what we term a “concrete mindset”. Men are more likely to hold roles requiring big-picture, or “abstract”, thinking.

Both abstract and concrete thinking are valuable, but they tend to be associated with different kinds of work.

We found that people broadly hold three related beliefs regarding concreteness and abstraction: that women are more detail-oriented and specific than men; that women are less big picture-oriented than men; and that women are less visionary than men.

These beliefs arose spontaneously in our first experiment and were confirmed explicitly by respondents in two follow-up studies. We found women tend to hold these beliefs more deeply than men, and the stereotypes arose across 48 occupations and industries.