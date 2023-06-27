Commentary: The new epidemic of oversharing at the office

LONDON: For most of my adult life, my peers and I strode around in trouser suits giving off - or trying to - a strong whiff of high-energy professionalism.

But I regret to report that the mask, insecurely attached for some time, has finally slipped. With personal crises arriving thick and fast there is an epidemic of letting it all hang out emotionally in the office.

Sick and dying parents, one’s own ill health, plus wayward adolescents and relationships hitting a bumpy patch: These are (mostly) inevitable features of this stage of life. Being words people at the Financial Times, we’ve been debating the best metaphor for the concatenation of disasters that seems to hit in late middle age.

MID-LIFE CRISIS

When you’re in the thick of it, does it more resemble an anxious game of whack-a-mole or just a constantly raging bin fire?

To me, this mid-life barrage has the hallmarks of a sadistically designed video game, where the path clears for a split second before another catastrophe hurtles into view - any gaming entrepreneurs reading this can have the idea for free.

Could we market it as Call of Duty: Middle Age? It’s a navigation of treacherous territory followed by a pile-up. But my colleagues and I are not competing in ranking our traumas - if you win at this one, you really do lose.

Nevertheless, whatever we call it, attempts at professional poise have gradually been abandoned in favour of mass, multidirectional exchanges of confession and empathy.