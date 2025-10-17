What’s on the agenda as China’s ruling elite hold key political gathering?

BEIJING: Economic matters will dominate the agenda when the upper echelons of China’s Communist Party (CCP) convene a key session next week, with the centrepiece being the next five-year plan that lays out the country’s social and development priorities for the rest of the decade, say analysts.

Scheduled from Oct 20 to 23, the fourth plenum will unfold against a backdrop of tariff threats from the United States and stuttering domestic demand - pressures observers say will inevitably shape both the discussions and their outcome.

Analysts expect a strong emphasis on bolstering technological self-reliance and driving breakthroughs in innovation, alongside policies to tackle social inequality, unemployment and weak household spending.

They also note that the session could bring clarity on personnel matters, with speculation swirling over the fate of senior figures who have dropped out of public view in recent months.

It’s a timely moment, with the fourth plenum taking place barely a week before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, where US President Donald Trump has touted a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While analysts are divided on whether the sequencing is deliberate, they say the timeline allows Beijing to approach any potential Xi-Trump encounter with a clearer economic road map in hand, framing its posture at the regional gathering.

ENDORSING THE NEXT MASTER BLUEPRINT

The fourth plenum is one of seven plenary sessions typically held during each five-year term of the CCP’s Central Committee. The body comprises about 200 full and 170 alternate members drawn from the party elite.

The Central Committee sits below the Politburo and its standing committee in the CCP hierarchy. The Politburo typically has 25 members, while the apex standing committee currently has seven.