'China's solution': Beijing touts Xi's governance plan amid global turmoil while raising concern over Iran

BEIJING: Against the backdrop of US military actions in Iran, Venezuela and rhetoric over Greenland, a senior Chinese official has stressed that no country has the right to dominate global affairs or dictate the fate of others.

National People’s Congress (NPC) spokesperson Lou Qinjian on Wednesday (Mar 4) also urged respect for sovereignty and adherence to international rules amid a fraught geopolitical landscape.

He further highlighted President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative, framing it as “China’s solution” to build a more just and equitable global governance system as conflicts erupt around the world.

“No country has the right to dominate international affairs, dictate the destiny of other countries or monopolise development advantages, let alone impose whatever it wishes on the world,” Lou said in a news conference ahead of the opening of China’s legislature on Thursday.

Lou did not single out a specific country, but he was responding to a question by a Turkish reporter, who cited concerns in the international community about rising unilateralism and the weakening of global governance institutions.

The journalist referenced recent global developments, including the US-Israeli strikes against Iran, Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s president and US President Donald Trump’s stated intent to take over Greenland.

Lou said China was gravely concerned about the situation in Iran and called for an immediate halt to military operations and a return to dialogue.

“Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected,” he said.