Ageing but arming: Why East Asia’s greying societies are spending more on defence

East Asia’s population is ageing fast – yet, instead of turning inward or becoming more pacifist, countries in the region are racing to modernise their militaries.

Fertility rates across Japan, South Korea and China are below replacement level, while life expectancy continues to rise.

In Japan, nearly one in three people is now aged 65 and above, the highest proportion globally.

South Korea recorded the world’s lowest fertility rate at 0.74 in 2024, prompting then-president Yoon Suk Yeol to declare a national demographic emergency.

Meanwhile, China reported its first population decline in 2022. Its transition from an “ageing” to an “aged” society – where 14 per cent of the population is 65 and above – has taken just 36 years.

Despite these demographic headwinds, defence spending is climbing – and is expected to continue growing.