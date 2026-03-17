Hong Kong cannot extradite Tates without UK or Romania requests, lawmakers say

Hong Kong lawmakers have said Andrew and Tristan Tate cannot be extradited to the UK or Romania - where they face prosecution - without formal requests from those governments, as the infamous influencer brothers continued their visit to the city on Monday (Mar 16).

The legislators also rejected claims that the city had become a haven for fugitives following the suspension of extradition treaties with several Western countries, including the United Kingdom, in 2020.

The controversial influencers entered Hong Kong over the weekend, sparking heated discussion online.

Andrew, 39, responded on social media on Monday, dismissing calls for his extradition. “If England doesn’t extradite me soon I’ll have to fly there myself and I think the taxpayer should pay for my flight if the government wanna talk to me so badly,” he wrote.

Videos shared on social media showed the brothers surrounded by crowds in Lan Kwai Fong, where onlookers were seen taking photographs and selfies with them.

A source close to the Tates told the South China Morning Post that the brothers had “always wanted to visit Hong Kong” and might have business interests in the city.

On Monday, the pair continued exploring the city.

In Andrew Tate’s latest post on X at around 9pm, he shared a photo showing himself and his brother standing beside a sign on Marsh Road, near its junction with Hennessy Road in Wan Chai.