Hong Kong's new dog-friendly dining scheme draws overwhelming response from restaurants
Authorities received 2,205 applications for just 1,000 permits under the initiative, which will allow participating restaurants to welcome dogs indoors from mid-July.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's new dog-friendly dining scheme has attracted overwhelming interest from restaurants, drawing more than twice the number of applications available as eateries seek to tap into the city's growing pet economy.
Authorities received 2,205 applications for just 1,000 permits under the initiative, which will allow participating restaurants to welcome dogs indoors from mid-July.
The move marks a significant shift in the city's dining rules, ending a decades-old ban that largely confined diners with dogs to outdoor seating areas.
EATERIES COMPETE FOR PERMITS
Under the scheme, dogs must be kept on a leash and off tables. The restaurants must also display signs informing customers that dogs are allowed indoors.
However, not all eateries are eligible. Restaurants serving hotpot, teppanyaki or barbecue are excluded from the scheme.
Participating businesses are also prohibited from serving dog food, although pet owners may bring their own.
The government says the initiative is intended to create new business opportunities for the food and beverage sector.
Among the eateries eager to participate is Fisholic, a restaurant specialising in fish dishes.
Its owner Hyvan Tong, a “pawrent” himself, applied for a permit as soon as applications opened. He hopes to attract customers visiting the pet shops and pet-friendly attractions near the restaurant in North Point.
Aware that not everyone is comfortable dining alongside dogs, he plans to designate separate seating areas for pet owners and train staff to handle any issues that may arise.
“I will allocate four tables for the pet section,” said Tong.
“I would also like to provide some pee pads, poop bags, or maybe some small sleeping beds for small dogs, maybe a trolley for big dogs, or even a dog park outside for some gigantic dogs.”
The strong response to the scheme reflects the increasing size of Hong Kong's pet market.
Government estimates show more than 240,000 households own dogs and cats, accounting for about 9 per cent of all households.
To manage the overwhelming demand, authorities said a ballot would be conducted to allocate the 1,000 permits available.
QUESTIONS OVER HYGIENE AND SAFETY
Some Hong Kong residents have welcomed the initiative.
“I think it’s okay if the dogs don’t dirty the space,” said one resident. “I have a dog myself. If I carry it, I don’t have to worry about it peeing on the floor.”
However, not everyone is convinced that dogs belong in indoor dining spaces.
“Some people might be scared if the dog is too big,” said another resident. “It’s hard to prove if your dog is well-behaved, so that makes things awkward.”
Beyond hygiene concerns, questions have also been raised about air quality and allergies.
Experts say proper safeguards will be key to ensuring the scheme's success.
“What they need to do is to strictly prohibit them from sitting on the chairs or coming up onto the table, which is also against the law,” said Jill Chiu, an associate professor at the Hong Kong Baptist University’s biology department.
“You need to keep good ventilation indoors. An air purifier would definitely help, and also to clean up the stray hairs when you see them.”
BUSINESSES EYE PET SPENDING
Authorities are training 90 officers to inspect restaurants during the first month of the scheme and brief businesses and customers on the rules.
Restaurants that fail to comply with the standards risk losing their permits.
Meanwhile, some businesses that already allow customers to sit outdoors with their dogs are uncertain how the new rules will affect them.
Several restaurant operators told CNA they are unclear whether such arrangements can continue without a permit and are taking a wait-and-see approach rather than rushing to apply.
The scheme is not expected to provide a significant boost to Hong Kong's restaurant sector, which continues to face tough competition, including from cheaper dining options across the border in Shenzhen.
Vera Yuen, an economic lecturer at the University of Hong Kong Business School, said the 1,000 restaurants eligible for permits would account for only about 3 to 5 per cent of the industry.
But she noted that the scheme could help businesses capture spending linked to pet ownership, as many pet-related services, including veterinary care and grooming, are inherently local and cannot be outsourced across the border.