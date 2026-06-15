Hong Kong's new dog-friendly dining scheme draws overwhelming response from restaurants

EATERIES COMPETE FOR PERMITS

Under the scheme, dogs must be kept on a leash and off tables. The restaurants must also display signs informing customers that dogs are allowed indoors.

However, not all eateries are eligible. Restaurants serving hotpot, teppanyaki or barbecue are excluded from the scheme.

Participating businesses are also prohibited from serving dog food, although pet owners may bring their own.

The government says the initiative is intended to create new business opportunities for the food and beverage sector.

Among the eateries eager to participate is Fisholic, a restaurant specialising in fish dishes.

Its owner Hyvan Tong, a “pawrent” himself, applied for a permit as soon as applications opened. He hopes to attract customers visiting the pet shops and pet-friendly attractions near the restaurant in North Point.

Aware that not everyone is comfortable dining alongside dogs, he plans to designate separate seating areas for pet owners and train staff to handle any issues that may arise.

“I will allocate four tables for the pet section,” said Tong.

“I would also like to provide some pee pads, poop bags, or maybe some small sleeping beds for small dogs, maybe a trolley for big dogs, or even a dog park outside for some gigantic dogs.”

The strong response to the scheme reflects the increasing size of Hong Kong's pet market.

Government estimates show more than 240,000 households own dogs and cats, accounting for about 9 per cent of all households.

To manage the overwhelming demand, authorities said a ballot would be conducted to allocate the 1,000 permits available.