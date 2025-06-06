Hong Kong’s HKUST handling ‘several’ Harvard transfer applications

HONG KONG: A university in Hong Kong that “opened its doors to Harvard students” has made an offer of admission to one and is handling several transfer applications after the Trump administration last month barred the US Ivy League school from enrolling international candidates, many of whom are from China.

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) was among the higher education institutions in the city that stepped up efforts to accommodate students affected by the US government’s ban.

At least two other local universities have also received inquiries from affected students.

On Wednesday (Jun 4) night, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation “suspending the entry of foreign nationals” seeking to study at Harvard, citing its failure to address national security risks on campus.

HKUST said on Thursday that since its announcement of support two weeks ago, it had received dozens of inquiries from students who had planned to study at Harvard or were already enrolled there.

“HKUST is currently processing several transfer applications. An admission offer has been extended to one of the applicants,” a spokesman said.

A source said the offer was made to a current Harvard student.

The university had provided individual counselling and continued to offer professional advice on study planning, visa issues and other relevant support.

HKUST said it would continue to monitor the situation and hoped for a resolution to the challenges faced by international students at Harvard and across US higher education.

HKUST was the first Hong Kong tertiary institution to publicly welcome affected Harvard students, expediting admissions and credit transfers while prioritising help with visas and housing. A special team and an email hotline were set up for the transition.