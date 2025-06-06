Hong Kong’s HKUST handling ‘several’ Harvard transfer applications
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology also says an admission offer has been extended to an applicant.
HONG KONG: A university in Hong Kong that “opened its doors to Harvard students” has made an offer of admission to one and is handling several transfer applications after the Trump administration last month barred the US Ivy League school from enrolling international candidates, many of whom are from China.
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) was among the higher education institutions in the city that stepped up efforts to accommodate students affected by the US government’s ban.
At least two other local universities have also received inquiries from affected students.
On Wednesday (Jun 4) night, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation “suspending the entry of foreign nationals” seeking to study at Harvard, citing its failure to address national security risks on campus.
HKUST said on Thursday that since its announcement of support two weeks ago, it had received dozens of inquiries from students who had planned to study at Harvard or were already enrolled there.
“HKUST is currently processing several transfer applications. An admission offer has been extended to one of the applicants,” a spokesman said.
A source said the offer was made to a current Harvard student.
The university had provided individual counselling and continued to offer professional advice on study planning, visa issues and other relevant support.
HKUST said it would continue to monitor the situation and hoped for a resolution to the challenges faced by international students at Harvard and across US higher education.
HKUST was the first Hong Kong tertiary institution to publicly welcome affected Harvard students, expediting admissions and credit transfers while prioritising help with visas and housing. A special team and an email hotline were set up for the transition.
At least five universities in Hong Kong have invited affected students to apply for admission.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) said on Thursday that it had recently received inquiries from international students at US institutions.
“If they applied to transfer to CUHK, the university will actively consider their application and immediately inform relevant departments to follow up,” it said.
Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) also said it had received dozens of inquiries from students.
City University of Hong Kong earlier extended support to students facing academic disruption.
Hong Kong Baptist University previously emphasised its dedication to recruiting outstanding non-local students.
PolyU had also encouraged students with admission offers from Harvard or who were currently enrolled there or at other top US universities to consider Hong Kong for their studies.
The Trump administration cited national security concerns as the reason for the ban, alleging Harvard’s ties to foreign adversaries, including China.
The US Department of Homeland Security has stated that international students currently at Harvard must either transfer or leave the country.
Harvard hosts more than 10,000 international students, who make up roughly 30 per cent of its student body, including about 2,000 from China.
The stand-off with Harvard is also part of Trump’s broader campaign against elite academic institutions, which began straight after his inauguration in January.
Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin previously urged local universities to attract talent and strengthen the city’s “study in Hong Kong” brand.
The Education Bureau contacted universities to encourage proactive action.
The Post has approached the University of Hong Kong, Baptist University and CityU for further comment.
This article was first published on SCMP.