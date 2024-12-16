South Korea braces for hit to tourism amid ongoing political turmoil
SEOUL: South Korea’s tourism industry is steeling itself for a slowdown amid an ongoing political crisis that began when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec 3.
Authorities expect to miss their targets for visitor arrivals this year, with some hotels and tour agencies in the capital saying they have already seen some cancellations due to safety concerns over the past week.
South Korea is still hoping to attract millions more visitors for the rest of the month, as winter season in December is typically a peak period for tourists, especially those from Southeast Asia.
However, officials do not expect to reach this year’s target of 20 million foreign tourists.
TOURISM NUMBERS
Recent events have been a setback in achieving tourism goals, said Kim Young-hwan, director-general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.
He added that it may still be possible to hit the 17-million mark this year. The Korea Tourism Organization said the number of inbound visitors reached 7.7 million in the first six months of 2024.
Kim held out hope that the industry would bounce back. “Through consistent updates about safe travel, we plan to do everything to achieve our aim to attract more visitors and achieve our goal of 30 million next year,” he said.
POLITICAL TURMOIL
Yoon was impeached on Saturday and removed from office over his bid to suspend civilian rule, which saw troops attempting to seal off South Korea's National Assembly.
While Yoon’s move to impose military rule lasted only six hours, his declaration shocked the nation and plunged it into its worst political turmoil in years.
South Korea's constitutional court kicked off proceedings on Monday (Dec 16) over Yoon’s impeachment.
He and a number of senior officials face criminal investigation for potential charges of insurrection, abuse of authority, and obstructing people from exercising their rights.
Protests that have erupted on the streets since the martial law declaration are likely to continue, said Assistant Professor Myunghee Lee from James Madison College at Michigan State University.
“The protesters are celebrating their victory in impeaching Yoon in the National Assembly, so that mood does not easily fade out,” Asst Prof Lee, whose regional focus is particularly the Korean Peninsula and China, told CNA’s Asia First on Sunday.
“It is highly likely that they will keep up on the street, fighting (to push) the Constitutional Court to make a decision earlier rather than later.”
The court is expected to take three to four months to arrive at a decision.
Some embassies in the country have advised their citizens to stay away from areas where protests are being held.
South Korea saw a drop of about 23 per cent in tourist arrivals when there were protests in 2016 and 2017 calling for the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye.
ASSURING VISITORS
Officials are in the process of trying to reverse the damage that has been done to the country’s reputation as a tourist destination.
Tourism is a major contributor to the nation's economy and generated about 85 trillion won (US$59.1 billion), accounting for about 4 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) last year.
At a meeting with tourism industry players at the Seoul Metropolitan Government office last Wednesday, the city's mayor Oh Se-hoon attempted to reassure visitors that the city is safe
“Don't worry and come to Seoul. Seoul is still a fun city,” he said.
He repeated his message in Japanese and Mandarin, reassuring foreign tourists that they can visit South Korea with “peace of mind”.
China is the country’s largest source of foreign tourists, followed by Japan.
"We will do our best to ensure that tourists who have experienced Seoul leave with the confidence that it is a safe, enjoyable city they would love to visit again,” Oh said.
“This is not just a one-time event, but a foundation for enhancing Seoul’s image and revitalising its tourism industry.”
Despite the government’s concerns, tourists whom CNA spoke to in the capital’s popular Myeongdong shopping district said they feel safe.
It was almost business as usual the day after the martial law was lifted, said one Belgian tourist.
“South Korea is safe … I don't feel any danger,” she said.