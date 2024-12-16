South Korea braces for hit to tourism amid ongoing political turmoil

SEOUL: South Korea’s tourism industry is steeling itself for a slowdown amid an ongoing political crisis that began when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec 3.

Authorities expect to miss their targets for visitor arrivals this year, with some hotels and tour agencies in the capital saying they have already seen some cancellations due to safety concerns over the past week.

South Korea is still hoping to attract millions more visitors for the rest of the month, as winter season in December is typically a peak period for tourists, especially those from Southeast Asia.

However, officials do not expect to reach this year’s target of 20 million foreign tourists.