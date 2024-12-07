Live: South Korea's President Yoon apologises ahead of impeachment vote

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol apologised to the nation in a short televised address on Saturday (Dec 7) ahead of a vote to impeach him for briefly imposing martial law.

The speech is the embattled leader's first public appearance since he rescinded the martial law order early on Wednesday just six hours after it was declared, after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote against the decree.

Police have said they expect tens of thousands of people to attend anti-Yoon rallies on Saturday ahead of the impeachment vote, which needs a two-thirds majority.

Here are the latest developments: