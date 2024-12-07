Logo
East Asia live

Live: South Korea's President Yoon apologises ahead of impeachment vote
East Asia

Live: South Korea's President Yoon apologises ahead of impeachment vote

Live: South Korea's President Yoon apologises ahead of impeachment vote

People watch the live broadcast of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering an address to the nation, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 7, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon)

07 Dec 2024 08:32AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2024 09:12AM)
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol apologised to the nation in a short televised address on Saturday (Dec 7) ahead of a vote to impeach him for briefly imposing martial law.

The speech is the embattled leader's first public appearance since he rescinded the martial law order early on Wednesday just six hours after it was declared, after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote against the decree.

Police have said they expect tens of thousands of people to attend anti-Yoon rallies on Saturday ahead of the impeachment vote, which needs a two-thirds majority.

Here are the latest developments:

Source: CNA/zl

