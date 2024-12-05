South Korea’s Yoon unlikely to resign even as impeachment looms: Analysts

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's political fate is hanging in the balance as criticism and anger mount over his botched attempt to impose martial law.

But even as thousands march along the streets of Seoul demanding his resignation, analysts have expressed scepticism that the embattled president will leave office on his own accord.

Political science professor Yong-Chool Ha said that Yoon likely believed he abided by the book in his short-lived martial law declaration on Tuesday (Dec 3). An emergency vote in parliament in the early hours of Wednesday forced him to reverse his decision.

“Yoon is a peculiar individual. He (believes) everything should be done legally. He might have thought that he strictly followed the rules, even this time,” said Ha, who is the director of the University of Washington’s Center for Korea Studies.

“So, it's very unlikely Yoon would accept his mistake.”