Teenagers among 18 people arrested over banking malware scams

SINGAPORE: Two 16-year-old boys were among 18 people arrested during a two-week enforcement operation for their suspected involvement in a recent string of banking-related malware scams.

The other suspects are aged between 17 and 47, said the police on Saturday (Oct 7).

Eleven other people, including two 16-year-old girls, are assisting with investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that most of the 18 suspects, including the 16-year-olds, had allegedly facilitated the scams by relinquishing their bank accounts and Internet banking credentials or disclosing their Singpass credentials for monetary gain.

The 17-year-old is believed to have assisted his friends in selling their bank accounts to an unknown person on Telegram.

A 45-year-old man is believed to have withdrawn money from a money mule's bank account and handed it to an unknown person.