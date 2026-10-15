AI accelerating cyber threats, making regional cooperation crucial: Australian minister

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence is allowing cybercriminals to launch attacks faster and on a larger scale, making cooperation to combat cybercrime and protect critical infrastructure increasingly important, said Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite.

Mr Thistlethwaite, who attended Singapore International Cyber Week, told CNA on Wednesday (Oct 14) that he believed governments were keeping pace with the growing threats.

"We know what the challenge is, and we know what the threats are. What artificial intelligence has done has sped up the threat and the scale of it," said Mr Thistlethwaite, who is also Australia's assistant minister for immigration.

He said cyberattacks that previously required weeks of coding can now be carried out in seconds or minutes using AI.

The challenge for governments is to use the same technology to counter these threats, he added.