Australian PM to make three-day official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make a three-day official visit to Singapore.

In a statement on Thursday (Apr 9), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Mr Albanese’s visit reaffirms the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and Australia.

The ministry added that this is underpinned by the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) 2.0, which was launched in October.

Under the wide-ranging agreement, the two countries will embark on more ambitious, pathfinding bilateral initiatives to strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth in the region and beyond.

During his visit, Mr Albanese will be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. He will also visit the Singapore LNG Terminal and Singapore Refining Company on Jurong Island.

He will be in Singapore until Saturday.

CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS ON ENERGY SECURITY

Mr Albanese’s visit comes after the two countries pledged to work together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience during a phone call in March.

Both leaders had expressed "deep concern" over the situation in the Middle East, which has damaged energy infrastructure in Gulf states like Qatar, a key exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - where about a fifth of global oil and LNG normally transits.

The disruptions have led to concerns about their impact on global energy supplies.

Singapore and Australia previously said they would step up efforts to ensure the steady trade of key goods, including diesel and LNG.

Australia is one of the world's top LNG producers, alongside Qatar, the US and Russia.

Singapore generates about 95 per cent of its electricity using imported natural gas, comprising LNG and pipeline gas from neighbouring countries.

Last week, Mr Wong said the government is strengthening longer-term resilience by deepening energy partnerships including with Australia, which supplies more than one-third of Singapore’s LNG.

He warned of "severe consequences" if Middle Eastern energy sources and supply routes remain constrained for an extended period.