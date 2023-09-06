Billion-dollar money laundering case: Man financed purchase of 10 units at luxury condominium Canninghill Piers

SINGAPORE: A man implicated in one of Singapore’s biggest money laundering probes had financed the purchase of 10 units at luxury condominium Canninghill Piers and another unit at Park Nova, an affidavit by an investigating officer showed.

Turkish national Vang Shuiming is facing five charges – one of using a forged document and four of possessing criminal benefits worth S$2.4 million from unlicensed moneylending in China.

According to an affidavit from the lead police investigator against Vang, the 11 condominium units are under construction and have been served with prohibition of disposal orders.

The affidavit, which was produced for Tuesday's (Sep 5) court hearing, also revealed that in addition to the 11 condominium units, Vang's assets included four properties and three vehicles with an estimated value of S$29 million.

More than S$962,000 in cash was also found at the Good Class Bungalow (GCB) that Vang was residing in during a police raid last month.

The investigating officer’s affidavit showed that Singapore police had acted on intelligence by foreign authorities regarding the movement of assets of at least S$3 million in Vang’s name by a person of interest after Vang had been arrested.

This allowed the police to uncover more than US$30 million (S$40.8 million) in assets that they previously did not know about.