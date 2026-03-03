3 Singaporeans arrested in connection with Cambodia-based scam syndicate

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans have been arrested in the past few months in connection with investigations into transnational scam syndicate Prince Holding Group, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Mar 3).

Investigations into Prince Holding Group’s founder and chairman Chen Zhi, his associates and related companies began in 2024, culminating in October 2025 when police mounted island-wide operations against them.

More than S$150 million (US$117 million) in assets, including a yacht, 11 cars and bottles of liquor were seized or placed under prohibition of disposal orders then, though no arrests were made at that time as Chen Zhi and his associates were not in Singapore.

Chen Zhi was reportedly arrested in Cambodia in January and extradited to China at the request of the Chinese authorities.

Police said in a news release that the three individuals suspected of being involved in money laundering offences related to the Prince Holding Group were arrested between November 2025 and January 2026.

Tan Yew Kiat, the 49-year-old director of car leasing firm SRS Auto, was arrested on Nov 20, 2025. The police have also issued prohibition of disposal orders against vehicles registered under SRS Auto.

Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil, a 32-year-old man who was reportedly the captain of a superyacht owned by Chen, was arrested on his return to Singapore from Cambodia on Dec 11, 2025.

The third suspect, 53-year-old Yeo Sin Huat Alan, was also arrested on his return from Cambodia on Jan 12, 2026.