Planned Circle Line disruption: Tunnel works on track for April completion; 10% of steel rings installed

SINGAPORE: The ongoing tunnel strengthening works on the Circle Line are on track to be completed by April, with about 10 per cent of the steel rings already successfully installed, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said on Wednesday (Jan 28).

The scheduled service disruption began on Jan 17 and is set to end on Apr 19. During this period, trains run on a single platform between three Circle Line stations – Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar.

During an interview at Serangoon MRT Station on Wednesday, Ms Sun said the number of marshals and volunteers deployed on the ground will likely be decreased as commuters become more familiar with the new routes.

She also said that over the past five weekdays, approximately 30,000 commuters have used the shuttle bus services connecting the affected stations.

"I have spoken to some commuters, who have shared that the service adjustments have added around 10 to 20 minutes of extra travel time, but that it is manageable," said Ms Sun.

"We have also made sure that they are comfortable, and there is shelter for them when they are waiting for the shuttle buses."