Planned Circle Line disruption: Tunnel works on track for April completion; 10% of steel rings installed
The number of marshals and volunteers deployed on the ground will likely be decreased over time as commuters become more familiar with the new routes, says Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling.
SINGAPORE: The ongoing tunnel strengthening works on the Circle Line are on track to be completed by April, with about 10 per cent of the steel rings already successfully installed, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said on Wednesday (Jan 28).
The scheduled service disruption began on Jan 17 and is set to end on Apr 19. During this period, trains run on a single platform between three Circle Line stations – Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar.
During an interview at Serangoon MRT Station on Wednesday, Ms Sun said the number of marshals and volunteers deployed on the ground will likely be decreased as commuters become more familiar with the new routes.
She also said that over the past five weekdays, approximately 30,000 commuters have used the shuttle bus services connecting the affected stations.
"I have spoken to some commuters, who have shared that the service adjustments have added around 10 to 20 minutes of extra travel time, but that it is manageable," said Ms Sun.
"We have also made sure that they are comfortable, and there is shelter for them when they are waiting for the shuttle buses."
Ms Sun also mentioned travel initiatives that were rolled out concurrently with the scheduled Circle Line disruption.
For instance, a year-long pilot offering free travel between Punggol Coast and Kovan stations during off-peak hours on the North East Line, and changes to the Travel Smart Journeys programme that make it easier to be eligible for fare discounts.
"We have seen some commuters changing their travel timing. Some have opted to travel on the North East Line, which helps us as we make the service adjustments on the Circle Line," Ms Sun added.