Construction firm, director and employees charged over Tanjong Katong sinkhole

SINGAPORE: A construction firm, along with its managing director and other employees of the company, was charged in court on Thursday (Jun 11) with workplace safety or building control offences linked to the sinkhole that appeared in Tanjong Katong in July 2025.

A car fell into the sinkhole when it opened up along Tanjong Katong Road South on Jul 26, 2025, but the female driver was rescued by workers from a nearby construction site.

The area was adjacent to a PUB worksite where a 16m-deep shaft was being built to connect existing sewer lines.

Ohin Construction was handed eight charges, mostly under the Building Control Act, Workplace Safety and Health Act and Workplace Safety and Health (General Provisions) regulations.

The company was hired as a licensed specialist builder for ground support and stabilisation specialist building works at the worksite along Tanjong Katong Road South.

It is accused of carried out unauthorised building works, road resurfacing and specialist building works, according to a joint statement by the Building Construction Authority (BCA), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Ohin also allegedly did not carry out mandatory tests and failed to notify the relevant authorities of a road depression that had occurred days before the sinkhole formed.

Authorities also alleged that there were false declarations over the appointment of a site supervisor.

According to the joint statement, the construction works involved soil strengthening works using jet grout piles and the casting of reinforced concrete caisson rings.

Jet grout piles are cylindrical columns of solidified soil and cement formed by injecting cement grout into the earth to strengthen the soil.

A caisson ring is a reinforced concrete structure that provides structural support for deep excavations. These rings are installed progressively as excavation deepens, to prevent soil collapse.

The company is accused of failing to ensure that the works were carried out according to approved structural plans.

It allegedly constructed jet grout piles with smaller diameters and failed to carry out the required jet grouting trial and other stipulated tests.

The firm also created additional openings in a caisson ring and horizontal grouting works at another ring that were not approved.

One of the caisson rings was allegedly cast in a non-circular shape instead of a uniformly circular one.

When the company became aware of a road depression along Tanjong Katong Road on Jul 15, 2025, it failed to immediately notify the Commissioner of Building Control, the charges stated.

The company is also accused of failing to take measures for the safety and health of its employees, including ensuring there was an adequate risk assessment and safe work procedure for horizontal grouting works.

Ohin Construction is also accused of failing to ensure that a video surveillance system was in good working order and operational at all times.

According to the joint statement, part of the shaft that was under construction allegedly failed at about 5.50pm on Jul 26, 2025, leading to soil going into the shaft.

At around the same time, the sinkhole formed at Tanjong Katong Road South.

Six others were charged in relation to this case: Ohin Construction's managing director, 64-year-old Ong Khiaw Yang Ivan; Yau Tze Yin, 49, the qualified person appointed to supervise the carrying out of structural works; Raajkumar Nadarajan, 58, the project director at the worksite adjacent to Tanjong Katong Road South; Kee Chen Siang, 39, the qualified person appointed to prepare the plans of the structural works and supervise their implementation; Sellappan Saravanakumar, 35, who was project manager at the worksite; and Senthilnathan Mathyalakan, a 56-year-old resident engineer.

Ong was handed six charges, the most among the accused persons.

A representative for Ohin Construction told the court that the company is under provisional liquidation.

The cases were adjourned to July.