Cyber talent harder to find as AI reshapes threat landscape

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence is changing the game for cybersecurity professionals, speeding up cyberattacks even as defenders race to keep up, said industry players.

Organisations are under pressure to respond faster while building up expertise to use AI effectively, they told CNA on the sidelines of the DEF CON hacking conference – one of the world’s largest cybersecurity gatherings – in Singapore last week.

This comes as the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) warned last month that the latest AI models can cut the time needed to identify vulnerabilities and engineer exploits from months to hours, potentially giving threat actors an edge.