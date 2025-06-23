Safety protocols adhered to in incident involving cyclist hit by bullet near Nee Soon range: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (Jun 23) said that investigations following an incident that involved a cyclist who suffered a gunshot wound near the Nee Soon 500m Range showed that all relevant training directives, safety protocols and control measures were adhered to during the live-firing activity.

MINDEF, in a press release, said that the weapons, ammunition, shooting positions and target placements were in compliance with the SAF’s (Singapore Armed Forces) stipulated guidelines.

"The Nee Soon 500m Range was designed and built in accordance to international range safety standards and certified for the firing of weapons such as general-purpose machine guns and sniper rifles," said MINDEF.

"Targets can be placed up to a maximum distance of 500m from the firing point during such training."

MINDEF also said that the Nee Soon 500m Range has been maintained and recertified regularly to be safe for operations.

"Beyond the stop butt of the range, the restricted area provides a needed safety buffer catering to scenarios such as ammunition ricochet," MINDEF added.

"This safety buffer was determined through trials and trajectory simulations matching the life-firing activities at the range."

Clear and visible signs warning the public to keep clear of the restricted area for live-firing were also in place at various entry points leading to the restricted area around the range.

A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound on Jun 15 while cycling in a restricted forested area near the range, where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was conducting a live-firing activity.

At the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the SAF at the range, about 2.3 km away.

The police have confirmed that the cyclist involved in the incident is under investigation for the offence of wilful trespass and that investigations are ongoing.

"The SAF maintains a robust safety framework to ensure the safe conduct of live-firing activities, and will continue to work with NParks to ensure safety measures and public warnings regarding restricted areas remain in place," said MINDEF.

"MINDEF seeks the public’s cooperation in staying out of restricted areas for live-firing for their own safety."

MINDEF also reminded members of the public that trespassing into such areas is also a violation under the Military Manoeuvres Act.

The Nee Soon 500m range will resume operation with immediate effect, it added. The next scheduled live firing activity at the range will take place on Jun 26.