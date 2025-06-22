Thrill factor, limited alternatives push some cyclists to enter trails in restricted areas

The 42-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital by his friends. He was in a stable condition after surgery to remove a bullet slug lodged in his left lower back.

Police said the man had been cycling with friends in a forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir.

"The public is not allowed to access that particular area, which has signage warning against unauthorised entry into a live-firing area," the police said.

Authorities later said on Wednesday that the cyclist was now under investigation for wilful trespass.

"ALL ABOUT PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY"

Those who spoke to CNA on Sunday said it was not uncommon for cyclist to enter restricted areas within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

"I'm not surprised because there are some illegal trails that people would go on," said Mr Mike Jayona. "The (trail on the) inside is more challenging ... for more thrill-seekers, and (those) looking for that rush."

CNA understands Woodcutter's Trail is in particular is known for its mix of undulating, rough and undisturbed terrain which appeals to some bikers.

Another cyclist, who requested to remain anonymous, said: "At the end of the day, it's all about personal responsibility, and also a bit of common sense. If you hear that live firing is going on, and they still decide to venture in, then they have to pay for the consequence."

While official trails were teeming with cyclists on Sunday, CNA did not observe any bikers or hikers ignoring the prominent red and yellow signs warning of live firing areas along the Chestnut North Loop.