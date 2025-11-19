David Neo says he 'should have been more respectful' following remarks on Hong Kong football team, fans

SINGAPORE: Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said on Wednesday (Nov 19) he should have been more respectful after he called Hong Kong football fans and players "idiots".



The disparaging remark came as he congratulated the Singapore national football team in a locker room at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium following the Lions' historic win in the Asian Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Lions made national sporting history after beating Hong Kong 2-1 to secure their spot in the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

It is the first time the Lions have qualified for the Asian Cup on merit. Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.

In a video clip circulating online from the livestream of Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi, Mr Neo is seen addressing jubilant players.

“It was fantastic. You (were) pressured by them, all the fans were bloody idiots, end up players also … played like idiots, but you all played like lions,” said Mr Neo as the room broke out in cheers.

Responding to an Instagram user who said that he had been “totally out of order” as a minister, Mr Neo said on Wednesday he should "probably have been more respectful".

"I take back what I said. The Hong Kong team were really tough and their fans were fully behind them. That’s something we should respect, and let’s also get behind our Lions," he said.

Mr Neo also posted a separate video clip of his locker room address on his Facebook page.

When contacted by CNA, Mr Neo's office said the minister had no further comment on the matter.