Downtown Line train services resume after 1-hour disruption between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World

SINGAPORE: MRT train services on the Downtown Line (DTL) between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations have resumed after a disruption caused by a signalling fault, operator SBS Transit said on Thursday (Aug 28).

The morning disruption lasted for about an hour, affecting the DTL service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations. There are three DTL stations between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World - Cashew, Hillview and Hume.

SBS Transit said in an update on Facebook at 8.10am on Thursday that free regular and bridging bus services have ceased, with the fault recovered at 7.22am.

SBS Transit first said at 6.34am that there was no DTL service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations due to the fault and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

At 7.15am, SBS Transit said that recovery works were ongoing and that there was a train shuttle service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations. It had earlier activated free regular and bridging bus services at designated stops.

It also advised commuters to find alternative transport options through the SBS Transit and LTA MyTransport applications and said that the DTL train service was available between Beauty World and Expo stations.

There have been several train disruptions this month. On Aug 6, train services on the East-West Line were hit by a five-hour disruption.

On Aug 12, 11 stations between Farrer Park and Punggol MRT stations on the North East Line were affected for three hours by a power fault.

On Aug 15, train services on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) were disrupted for four hours due to a power fault.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the recent train disruptions "disappointing".

Separately, train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line were disrupted for over an hour due to a signalling fault in July. Train services on the Bukit Panjang LRT system were also twice suspended in July due to a power fault.