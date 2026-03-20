Electricity price plans in Singapore climb by up to 11% as retailers hedge against rising costs amid Middle East war

SINGAPORE: Households renewing their electricity contracts are already facing higher prices, with retailer plans up by as much as 11 per cent almost three weeks into the US-Israel war on Iran.

Fixed-price retail plans for residences ranged from 24.88 to 28.67 cents per kWh on Feb 27 – a day before the war began.

By Friday (Mar 20), prices had increased to between 28.8 and 29.18 cents per kWh, data from the Open Electricity Market’s price comparison website showed.

This represents an increase of between 1.2 and 11.3 per cent, depending on the plan and retailer.

At the highest end, Senoko Energy Supply and PacificLight Energy’s 24-month fixed price plans rose from 25.88 cents to 28.80 cents per kWh – an 11.3 per cent increase.

For a four-room HDB flat consuming the average 357 kWh of electricity per month, this translates to a S$10.42 (US$8.13) increase in electricity bills. These prices are inclusive of goods and services tax (GST).

But customers could receive more promotional gifts under Senoko Energy’s plan, with the retailer offering up to S$240 promotional gifts and rebates, compared with up to S$160 bill rebates previously.

Both Geneco and Keppel Electric’s 24-month fixed price plan increased by 4 per cent, from 27.68 cents per kWh before the war to 28.80 cents per kWh on Friday. This translates to a S$4 increase in electricity bills for an average four-room HDB flat.

Customers under the Keppel Electric plan could get up to S$100 bill rebate, while those under Geneco could get up to a S$165 rebate – slightly lower compared with the maximum S$195 rebate offered prior to the war.

Other retailers appeared to have also lowered bill rebates and withdrawn certain plans, including discounts off the regulated tariffs – the government-regulated electricity rate reviewed every quarter.

For example, Tuas Power Supply’s 10 per cent off regulated tariff plan and six-month fixed-price plans were no longer available on Friday.

Tuas Power Supply told CNA on Mar 16 that its new offers are adjusted in accordance with market fuel costs. Additionally, it offers bill rebates for some plans on a “while quantities last” basis.

“As our promotional offers may be revised periodically to reflect movements in market fuel cost, it is best for customers to check our website or Facebook page for updated details,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from Geneco said on Mar 13 that it is closely monitoring global developments and working with the Energy Market Authority and industry partners to navigate potential market volatility.

“Our priority is to ensure that both our commercial and residential customers continue to have access to reliable electricity options while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of our business,” the spokesperson said.

As of October last year, 36.57 per cent of residential accounts were on retail price plans, according to the latest data from the Open Electricity Market.

The data also showed that Geneco had the highest residential market share (29.6 per cent), followed by Tuas Power Supply (23.9 per cent) and Keppel Electric (21.5 per cent). Senoko Energy and Sembcorp Power were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Asked what safeguards EMA provides to protect consumers in the Open Electricity Market, the authority directed CNA to its website, which said all retailers are required to conduct fair marketing and contracting practices under the Code of Conduct for Retail Electricity Licensees.

According to the website, EMA will be enhancing the regulatory framework for retailers to ensure they are sufficiently resilient against market volatility.

There are also consumer protection measures in place if retailers were to initiate early termination of contract or were to exit the market, EMA said.

CNA has contacted Sembcorp Power, Keppel Electricity and Senoko Energy for comment.