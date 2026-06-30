Four men nabbed as Singapore cracks down on first suspected transnational Kpod syndicate under tougher anti-vaping law

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporean men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying etomidate-laced "Kpods", as part of what the authorities said is the first suspected transnational syndicate investigated under Singapore's tougher Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.

Harsher penalties on suppliers and importers of vaporiser pods were introduced earlier this year.

Suppliers of etomidate face between two and 10 years' jail and two to five strokes of the cane if convicted, while importers face a jail term of three to 20 years and five to 15 strokes of caning.



The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Tuesday (Jun 30) that during an enforcement operation last Tuesday, its officers arrested Kong Qi Cong, 32, at a residential unit in Teck Whye.

About 1,000 etomidate vape pods and more than S$6,000 (US$4,600) in cash were seized.

HSA also arrested Willy Poh Wei Li, 32, at a residential unit in Tampines, where another 111 pods were seized.

Two vehicles believed to have been used in the distribution of the etomidate pods in Singapore have been impounded.

The authority also said that the seized pods were confirmed to contain etomidate through laboratory testing.

"The 1,111 etomidate vaporiser pods seized have an estimated street value of more than S$83,000," HSA added.