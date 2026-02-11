February BTO exercise: Shorter waiting time projects in Tampines attract most applications

BUKIT MERAH, TOA PAYOH

While Bukit Merah is normally a popular estate due to its proximity to the city and status as a mature estate, its sole project in February had a “relatively lukewarm response”, said Mr Lim.

Redhill Peaks, the only Prime project this round, drew 1,982 applicants for 593 four-room flats and 225 applicants for 91 three-room flats. The application rates for first-timer families were 2 and 0.7 respectively.

Mr Lim said the measured demand could be due to the large number of BTO projects on offer in recent times, including the highly anticipated Berlayar Residences.

“With such a high saturation of BTO supply in Bukit Merah recently, there could be (fewer) people in the market for a new home in the estate,” he said.

He added that buyers who were unsuccessful in securing a unit in Berlayer Residences last October are likely to be waiting for the next opportunity in the same precinct, rather than applying for the current Redhill Peaks project.

Meanwhile, Kim Keat Crest, a Plus project in Toa Payoh, recorded 967 applicants for 787 four-room flats and 152 applicants for 87 three-room flats. The application rates for first-timer families were 0.8 and 0.6 respectively.

Ms Sun said the relatively low application rates suggest “some market saturation and slower demand” for the area.

Earlier launches, such as Toa Payoh Ascent and Mount Pleasant Crest, had drawn stronger interest due to their proximity to the MRT station. However, Kim Keat Crest is primarily accessible by bus, she noted.

OVERALL APPLICATION RATE FALLS

Based on the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) latest figures, the median application rate for three-room and bigger BTO flats among first-timer families stood at 0.8.

That number is lower than the three BTO exercises in 2025, which saw rates of 1.1 for February, 1.4 for July and 1.9 in October.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said: “As application rate is the number of applicants divided by the number of units available, a lower rate means higher chances of success for the applicants.”

With application rates for first-timer families easing below one, and the median income of households rising above S$12,000 per month, it may be timely to consider adjusting the income ceiling for BTO upwards, Huttons’ Mr Lee said.

In September last year, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said in parliament that the income ceiling for BTO flat buyers can be raised when the “right conditions are in place”.

The BTO income ceiling was last revised in 2019. It is currently S$14,000 for couples and families.

About 6,900 flats across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands will be offered in the June sales exercise.

“HDB will continue to provide a robust supply of flats and a good mix of housing options for Singaporeans,” said Mr Chee.