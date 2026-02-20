Growing Singapore-Middle East ties open doors for Singaporeans abroad

DUBAI/RIYADH: About five years ago, Singaporean Andrea Lim was preparing to expand her art studio into Kuala Lumpur during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the borders between Malaysia and Singapore closed for nearly two years, the plan fell through and she lost the space she had secured.

“We started thinking, where else in the world could we expand to?” Ms Lim, 33, told CNA.

Her search led her to the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city in 2022.

“We decided to check out Dubai because we knew that it had a growing population and people (were) also looking for things to do,” she added.

Today, her experiential art jamming studio, Wild Paint House, operates out of a two-storey, 4,000 sq ft unit in Al Quoz – about three-and-a-half times the size of her Singapore outlet.

Rent is about 40 per cent cheaper, and she charges around 20 per cent more for her services to match the higher spending power in the country.

The move was self-funded, though she received early support from Enterprise Singapore’s market readiness assistance grant, which helps companies expand overseas by defraying the costs of market promotion, business development and set-up.