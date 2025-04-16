GE2025: Social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou among new faces in PAP video

SINGAPORE: Social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou was among the new faces spotted in a video posted on Facebook by the People's Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Apr 16).

Mr Cai also put up a picture of himself on his Facebook page, wearing the PAP badge.

"Responding to PM Lawrence Wong's call for young people to serve. Here I am, Singapore," he wrote.

Besides Mr Cai, other people featured in the video on Mr Wong and PAP's pages are former army chief David Neo and Assistant Professor Charlene Chen, who are set to be part of the party's slate in Tampines GRC.

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Syed Harun Alhabsyi was also spotted in the video. The consultant psychiatrist has been seen meeting residents in Nee Soon with the PAP team, and told CNA last Friday that he is a potential candidate.

CNA has contacted Mr Cai for more information.

Mr Cai is a long-time Geylang resident who founded Geylang Adventures, which organises tours around the neighbourhood.

According to his Linkedin page, he is also the executive director of the Chinatown Heritage Centre.