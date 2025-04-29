GE2025: RDU takes aim at Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan over Calvin Cheng post
Red Dot United candidates also criticised Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu’s “chicken wing” comment and questioned ministers' integrity.
SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) targeted Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during the party's second rally for the General Election on Tuesday (Apr 29), criticising his “like” on a controversial Facebook post.
The post by Former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng suggested that pro-Palestinian activists should be sent to Gaza and barred from returning to Singapore.
“The post didn't just offend. It wounded an entire community. It hurt the very fabric that holds Singapore together,” said RDU Holland-Bukit Timah candidate Sharad Kumar, speaking at the rally held at the School of Science and Technology.
Dr Balakrishnan, the GRC's incumbent MP and anchor minister, has said he did not “like” the post and does not share Mr Cheng’s views. His press secretary previously told CNA that Meta is investigating the matter.
“But when you are minister of the government of Singapore, your words, your actions, your silence, even your Facebook likes, all matter," said Mr Sharad. “Leadership is not just about building structures. It's about building trust and … trust cannot survive on ambiguity.”
RDU chairman David Foo also took aim at Dr Balakrishnan, describing him as "the face of the establishment – polished, privileged and parachuted”.
“He once said, and I quote: 'How much do you want? Do you want three meals a day in a hawker centre, a food court or a restaurant?'" said Dr Foo, referring to a 2007 exchange where then-MP Lily Neo raised concerns about public assistance recipients needing to skip meals due to inadequate financial support.
“Let us not forget, this is the same man who once described his political opponents as incompetent and untrustworthy,” Dr Foo said.
He argued that Dr Balakrishnan represented what Holland-Bukit Timah GRC had become in the ruling party's eyes: "A fortress for the elite, a playground for the well-connected, a GRC where they assume that they don't have to try too hard because they think the rest of us are asleep.”
Besides Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, RDU is also fielding candidates in Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Nee Soon GRC and Jurong Central SMC.
“CHICKEN WING”, EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR
RDU candidates also criticised Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu’s “chicken wing” analogy, made during a rally speech earlier in the week to explain support measures accompanying the GST hike.
Ms Fu had said: “We are taking a chicken wing from you but giving you a whole chicken."
“Really?” asked Dr Foo. “Do you feel that you have gotten an entire chicken, or was it a pigeon? They look the same, but the size is really different.”
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC candidate Liyana Dhamirah accused Ms Fu of trying to distract Singaporeans.
She said Ms Fu was telling “fairy tales” about how the 9 per cent GST is “supposedly for our benefit”.
“She said it lets us tax foreigners, but last I checked, foreigners get their GST refunds at Changi Airport before they fly home,” said Ms Liyana.
Candidates also criticised the handling of an extramarital affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan Jin and former PAP MP Cheng Li Hui, with RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon suggesting that it reflected poorly on leadership accountability.
He said former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong knew about the inappropriate relationship but kept it from Singaporeans for more than two years.
"Why keep it away from the people?" he asked. "How can we trust ... a ruling party that keeps important information from its people? Was it just to stay in power?"
Mr Philemon questioned whether the ruling party still upheld principles of integrity.
“To our ministers, everything is legal, everything is constitutional, but is everything principled?” he asked. “A ruling party that is unprincipled is a disaster waiting to happen.”
He urged voters to consider whether ministers are acting in the best interests of Singaporeans or of big companies and the “billionaire class”.
“That is the question that is before us,” said Mr Philemon.
“MOSQUITO ISSUE”?
During the rally, RDU candidate Kala Manickam also said running a town council is a “mosquito issue”, prompting Ms Liyana – the emcee for the night – to clarify that the party would take it seriously.
In arguing that RDU is credible and responsible, Ms Manickam said the party is ready to run town councils if elected into parliament.
She said the opposition is often asked if they can do so. “Come on, guys, is it so difficult to set up a town council? I don't understand. To set up a family is more challenging than setting up a town council. Come on,” she said.
“It's a mosquito issue you know, not a big issue.”
After Ms Manickam wrapped up her speech, Ms Liyana said she had to make a correction. She said raising families and managing a town council are both not trivial issues.
“If elected into parliament, we will ensure the management of town councils is at our tip-top stage,” she said, adding that it is “really crucial and important” and that the party has considered feedback from residents when coming up with their town council plan.