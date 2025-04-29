GE2025: RDU takes aim at Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan over Calvin Cheng post

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) targeted Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during the party's second rally for the General Election on Tuesday (Apr 29), criticising his “like” on a controversial Facebook post.

The post by Former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng suggested that pro-Palestinian activists should be sent to Gaza and barred from returning to Singapore.

“The post didn't just offend. It wounded an entire community. It hurt the very fabric that holds Singapore together,” said RDU Holland-Bukit Timah candidate Sharad Kumar, speaking at the rally held at the School of Science and Technology.

Dr Balakrishnan, the GRC's incumbent MP and anchor minister, has said he did not “like” the post and does not share Mr Cheng’s views. His press secretary previously told CNA that Meta is investigating the matter.

“But when you are minister of the government of Singapore, your words, your actions, your silence, even your Facebook likes, all matter," said Mr Sharad. “Leadership is not just about building structures. It's about building trust and … trust cannot survive on ambiguity.”