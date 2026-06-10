More Singapore developers embrace greener buildings as energy costs rise

SINGAPORE: More developers in Singapore are going beyond minimum sustainability requirements as rising energy costs strengthen the business case for greener buildings.

Architects say private developers are increasingly pursuing higher sustainability standards to lower operating costs and meet growing demand for greener homes, offices and commercial spaces.

This comes as Singapore pushes ahead with its Green Building Masterplan, which aims to improve the energy efficiency of the country's built environment.

Under the plan, 80 per cent of buildings are expected to meet higher energy efficiency and environmental sustainability standards by 2030.

SUSTAINABILITY BY DESIGN

At the Singapore Science Park, CapitaLand Development’s Geneo development integrates sustainability into the way buildings and precincts are designed.

The first phase of the park's rejuvenation, Geneo comprises five buildings spanning about 180,000 sq m.

Rather than designing individual buildings, CapitaLand Development says it sought to create a connected ecosystem where businesses, workers and visitors can interact within a single precinct.

"We're trying to move from just designing real estate to effectively architecting an ecosystem," its CEO Jonathan Yap told CNA.

A key feature of that vision is The Canopy, a 27m-tall communal space built using mass engineered timber.