Heartland shops near Causeway lament low footfall but say CDC vouchers help cushion impact

SINGAPORE: Heartland businesses near the Johor-Singapore Causeway are experiencing decreased consumer activity as more people travel across the border to Malaysia during the June school holidays.

Retail owners in Woodlands and Marsiling said that while government efforts like the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers have lessened the impact, they are hoping for more assistance with increased operating costs such as rental hikes.

Ms Noor Adibah, an employee at Aliyah Rizq, a Muslim-owned meat and seafood store in Woodlands North Plaza, said there has been an 80 per cent increase in business since the latest tranche of vouchers were given out last month.

“Before this, the shop (did not have) many people coming because we only (used) payWave or PayNow,” said Ms Noor. “But with the government’s CDC vouchers, more people came to the store.”

She added that the shop is also promoting its products on social media to help increase sales during this period.