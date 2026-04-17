Allowing any party to weaponise an international waterway sets a ‘dangerous precedent’: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Allowing any party to illegally weaponise an international waterway sets a "dangerous precedent", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Apr 17).

Singapore “feels this acutely” because it is located along the straits of Malacca and Singapore, which are among the world’s busiest maritime routes, he said.

“We cannot afford to go down this path. If we were to do so, we will end up in a more disorderly and unstable world – one governed by coercion and force rather than rules,” he added.

It is in the international community’s collective interest to uphold navigational rights and freedoms, and to ensure that critical sea lanes stay open, secure and accessible to all, he noted.

Mr Wong was speaking at a virtual meeting of around 40 countries to discuss supporting a ceasefire in the Middle East, security cooperation and the reopening and securing of shipping routes.

Hosted by France and the UK, the meeting aimed to signal to the US that participating countries are ready to play a role in restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow, Reuters reported.

The UK prime minister’s office said planning is underway for the possibility of a combined military effort as soon as conditions allow, adding that the international mission will be “strictly defensive” in nature.

As the meeting was ongoing, Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will be “completely open” following a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, while US President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade will remain “in full force and effect” until a deal is reached to end the war.

For weeks after the Middle East conflict broke out in late February, the Strait of Hormuz has been largely closed to other ships, disrupting energy supplies and pushing up prices.

In 2025, around 20 million barrels of crude oil and oil products passed through the strait every day, making it a critical energy chokepoint.

Iran temporarily opened the strait after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with the US. But when peace talks failed, the US imposed a military blockade of Iranian ports.