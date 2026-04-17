Singapore joins call to restore unimpeded transit in Strait of Hormuz after UN veto
Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the UN Burhan Gafoor delivered a joint statement on behalf of Fiji, Jamaica, Malta and Singapore on the importance of upholding the right of transit passage in accordance with international law.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has joined Fiji, Jamaica and Malta in calling for the restoration of unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz, after a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the crucial waterway was vetoed last week.
Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the UN Burhan Gafoor delivered a joint statement on behalf of all four countries at a meeting of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday (Apr 16).
The meeting was convened to debate Russia and China's use of their veto powers on a draft resolution on the situation in the Middle East.
The resolution would have reaffirmed that all ships and aircraft enjoy the right of unimpeded transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday.
MFA said Fiji, Jamaica, Malta and Singapore "contributed substantively" to the negotiation, drafting, and conclusion of UNCLOS, and have an "abiding interest in its faithful implementation".
The joint statement, as delivered by Mr Gafoor, called on all concerned parties to uphold their obligations under international law, including to restore unimpeded transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and ensure the safety of seafarers and ships.
The statement also noted that the right of transit passage is of fundamental importance to international maritime trade.
"For many small island nations and developing states, with trade-dependent economies, disruptions to such passage have severe adverse impacts on economic resilience and energy security," added MFA.
The vote on Apr 7 came to 11-2, with two abstentions from Pakistan and Colombia. For resolutions to be adopted, they require at least nine affirmative votes with no vetoes from any of the five permanent members of the council - the US, United Kingdom, France, Russia and China.
Russia and China strongly defended their opposition to the UN resolution, both citing US President Donald Trump's threat to end Iran’s civilisation as confirmation that the proposal would have given the US and Israel "carte blanche for continued aggression", as Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia put it.
Iran has largely closed the strait to ships other than its own since the start of US-Israeli airstrikes against it on Feb 28.
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Apr 8, with Tehran to temporarily reopen the strait, through which much of the world's oil, gas and fertiliser passes.
However, after negotiators from both sides were unable to reach a deal during talks in Pakistan over the weekend, Trump declared that he would impose a blockade on the maritime chokepoint.
What has come into effect since Apr 13 is essentially a military blockade of Iranian ports, with US Central Command later clarifying that it will not impede ships transiting the strait to and from other ports.
"ABIDING INTEREST" IN IMPLEMENTATION OF UNCLOS
In delivering the joint statement, Mr Gafoor said Singapore, Fiji, Jamaica and Malta "remain steadfast stewards" of UNCLOS and are committed to upholding it as the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out.
"For small states, the international rule of law is a matter of survival. We therefore have an abiding interest in the faithful implementation of UNCLOS as the constitution for the oceans, and in reaffirming its universal and unified character," he said.
"We are disappointed that there could be no agreement on the adoption of the draft resolution, which would have reaffirmed that all ships and aircraft enjoy the right of transit passage through the strait, which shall not be impeded in accordance with international law as reflected in UNCLOS."
The right of transit through the Strait of Hormuz is "firmly entrenched in customary international law, and it is therefore binding on all states, regardless of whether they are parties to UNCLOS", Mr Gafoor added.
"Transit passage applies during peacetime and war. This right is not contingent on any license or levy. It is an inherent right of ships and aircraft to traverse without prior authorisation. As reflected in Article 44 of UNCLOS, the rule is unequivocal: States bordering such straits shall not hamper or suspend transit passage. There are no exceptions to this inherent right."
The joint statement concluded by underscoring that the current situation was of "great concern" and calling on all concern parties to uphold and respect the right of transit passage.
SINGAPORE'S NATIONAL STATEMENT
Mr Gafoor also delivered Singapore's national statement at the UN General Assembly, noting that Singapore had welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire.
"We are encouraged by the step towards de-escalation, and commend the efforts of the mediators, in particular Pakistan.
"We urge the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue down the path of dialogue and redouble efforts in negotiations that will lead to the permanent end to the conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region," he said.
He added that Singapore also endorses the statement made by the Philippines on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
ASEAN said in a statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative Jesus Enrique G Garcia II that it expressed "deep concern" over the developments in the region and welcomed the two-week ceasefire. It also emphasised the importance of its full and effective implementation, along with restraint and the cessation of hostilities.
Speaking for the group, Mr Garcia highlighted the importance of maritime safety and security and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law, and called for continued dialogue towards a comprehensive and enduring resolution.
SINGAPORE'S POSITION
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament on Apr 7 that Singapore will not negotiate for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, as doing so would undermine fundamental principles of international law.
“There is a right of transit passage,” he said. “It is not a privilege to be granted by the bordering state, it’s not a licence to be supplicated for, it is not a toll to be paid.”
He emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz, like the Strait of Malacca and the Strait of Singapore, is a waterway used for international navigation, adding that this right is codified in UNCLOS, to which Singapore is a signatory.
Dr Balakrishnan added that the principle applies even to states that have not ratified UNCLOS, stating that it is not a "get-out-of-jail-free card" for them.
Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Apr 13 that Singapore is "very wary" when other countries treat navigational rights and freedoms as discretionary privileges to be negotiated or paid for.
“Our position is - under the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea, and customary international law, there is free right to transit passage across such straits, and that no one can impose tolls or selectively decide whose ships get access to these waters,” said Mr Shanmugam.